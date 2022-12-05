Interpol Will Be Asked to Arrest Pakistani Bureaucrat in Motorway Corruption Case

The Sindh government is considering asking the federal government to issue a red notice for the arrest and extradition of absconder Deputy Commissioner (DC) Naushahro Feroze, Tashfeen Alam.

A red notice is a type of Interpol warrant that seeks the location/arrest of a person wanted by a judicial jurisdiction or international tribunal with a view to extradition.

The bureaucrat is wanted by the provincial government in Sukkur-Hyderabad (M-6) Motorway project corruption case. DC Naushahro Feroze along with other bureaucrats embezzled over Rs. 2 billion in the M-6 project.

Tashfeen Alam fled to Azerbaijan on 19 November while Sindh’s Services General Administration and Coordination Department (SGACD) suspended him on 22 November, four days after he left the country.

Addressing a press conference regarding the case, Murtaza Wahab, the Sindh government’s spokesperson, said that Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) has filed a case regarding the M-6 Motorway project corruption case.

He said that the case is based on a detailed report from the investigation committee. ACE will officially request the federal government to issue a red notice for the arrest and extradition of Tashfeen Alam in the coming days.

ACE is also providing regular briefings to the National Highway Authority (NHA), Federal Investigation Authority (FIA), and National Accountability Bureau (NAB) about the case.