Russia Will Sell Petrol and Diesel to Pakistan at a Discount: Minister

Federal Minister of State for Energy (Petroleum Division) Musadik Malik Monday announced that Russia has agreed to provide crude oil and petroleum products to Pakistan at discounted rates.

Addressing a press conference, the minister said that his recent visit to Russia proved to be more productive than expected.

The minister said that Russia will provide Pakistan with crude oil and petrol and diesel at discounted rates.

The minister highlighted that due to international pressure Russia is short on liquefied natural gas (LNG). He added that the Russian side arranged meetings of the Pakistani delegation with some private companies and talks have now begun with them.

The minister said that Russia is setting up new LNG production facilities and they have invited Pakistan to begin talks on long-term LNG contracts for 2025 and 2026.

Malik said that Russia has also expressed serious interest in providing Pakistan with pipeline gas. He added that talks with Russia are underway on the Pakistan Stream pipeline and another pipeline for international gas.

He said that a Russian inter-governmental delegation would visit Pakistan in January and expressed hope that progress made in all avenues can be transformed into proper agreements.

Iran to donate LPG

The minister also informed that Iran will donate liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) worth £2 million to Pakistan and all negotiations in this regard have been completed.

The minister said that the LPG will reach Pakistan within the next 10 days. He said that local LPG companies have been directed to increase their distribution in areas where there are shortages to overcome the gas crisis during winter.