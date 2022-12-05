SNGPL’s LPG Cylinder Home Delivery Service Fails Miserably

Sui Northern Gas Pipeline Limited (SNGPL) launched an LPG cylinder home delivery service for its customers a couple of months ago. However, the doorstep service has failed to gain traction among consumers.

SNGPL customers have claimed that acquiring LPG cylinders despite gas connections will put an additional financial burden on them. They have asked the SNGPL to provide full-pressure natural gas on a priority basis during the winter season.

They have said that crippling inflation has gripped the economy. It is not possible for them to spend Rs. 6,000 to Rs. 9,000 every month on LPG cylinders.

SNGPL is offering home delivery of LPG cylinders which can be bought at an OGRA-fixed rate of Rs. 204 per kg. SNGPL aims to end the monopoly of LPG dealers selling the gas in black.

Earlier this year in October, SNGPL launched a home delivery service of LPG cylinders for its consumers in a bid to combat the expected gas shortage in the winter season.

Consumers can call on SNGPL helpline 1210, send a message to its social media pages, WhatsApp number 0333-7641199, visit its website, or stop by any of its offices across the country to place an order for cylinder delivery.

Earlier this month, Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) increased the price of LPG by Rs. 11.7 per kg for the month of December 2022 compared to November 2022.

The maximum LPG consumer price of a domestic cylinder weighing 11.8 kg surged by Rs. 139 to Rs. 2,548 for December 2022. The maximum producer price for domestic cylinders with general sales tax (GST) was fixed at Rs. 2,065 including the producers’ price of Rs. 1,709, Rs. 55 petroleum levy, and Rs. 300 GST.

The maximum producer price was calculated at Rs. 175,006 per metric ton, including the producers’ price of Rs. 144,909, Rs. 4,669 petroleum levy, and Rs. 25,428 GST.

OGRA fixed the maximum LPG consumer price of domestic cylinders at Rs. 2,548 including Rs. 413 marketing, distribution, and transportation margins and Rs. 70 GST.