Sindh Stops Wages of Guards as Suspended Teachers Get Full Salaries

Government teachers working in private educational institutes is a common occurrence in the country. However, the Sindh government has now suspended dozens of teachers for working in private schools.

According to the official notification issued by Sindh Education Department (SED), 45 teachers have been suspended for working in the private sector while working for the government at the same time.

Secretary SED, Akbar Leghari, issued the notification, stating that the services of these teachers have been placed under suspension. However, they will be able to draw salaries and allowances during the suspension period.

The suspended teachers include Primary School Teachers (PSTs), High School Teachers (HSTs), and Head Masters from schools situated in Naushahro Feroze, Badin, Larkana, Hyderabad, Qamber Shahdadkot, and other districts of the province.

On the other hand, SED has blocked the IDs of over 100 security guards at government schools over the dereliction of official duties. While suspended teachers can draw their salaries and allowances, SED has stopped the salaries of security guards.

Secretary SED said that action has been taken to improve the performance of the department. He added that the court has sought a comprehensive report regarding SED’s performance as well.