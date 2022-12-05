This Monster Laptop Has an Unbelievably Smooth Screen

A 60Hz screen on a gaming laptop is considered low-end these days. What used to be the standard in the gaming industry is now outdated to the point where we now see 90Hz, 120Hz, 240Hz, and even extremely smooth 360Hz laptop screens. But BOE is here to leave everyone in the dust.

The Chinese display maker has just showcased the world’s first 600Hz laptop screen. This would be a significant upgrade over current generation gaming laptops as no device comes close to a refresh rate this high. Even Nvidia’s RTX 4000 series of GPUs will be unable to support them, at least for now.

This 600Hz display only has a 1.66ms input delay. You can choose between TN or IPS panels, and either FHD or FHD+ resolution. It will have a 16:10 aspect ratio, but the rest of its specifications are yet to be announced.

BOE has showcased several display technologies at this year’s World Display Industry Conference. A 34-inch Ultra-Wide Mini-LED gaming display with a 165Hz refresh rate, a Z shape folding smartphone screen, and a 16-inch 600Hz laptop screen are some of the innovative BOE offerings.

It is worth mentioning that BOE’s 600Hz screen is only available on a concept laptop. Although it will be exciting to see the new displays in a finished product, they aren’t ready for consumers yet.

For instance, BOE’s 27-inch 500Hz display was announced last year but it is yet to hit the market. The Chinese company revealed that this 500Hz screen was made possible through an 8-lane eDP connection.

Industry experts point out, however, that 600Hz panels will require a DisplayPort 2.0 connection. BOE may be developing an innovative stream compression technology that can accommodate this massive refresh rate, but we are yet to hear anything about it.