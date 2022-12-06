CDA Seals Centaurus Mall Again Due to Mysterious Reasons

By Salman Ahmed | Published Dec 6, 2022 | 10:42 am

The Capital Development Authority’s (CDA) Building Control Department (BCD) has sealed Islamabad’s famous shopping center, Centaurus Mall, after a raid last night.

According to reports, the mall has been sealed because of its nonconforming use. In urban planning, a nonconforming use allows a piece of property to be excluded from current zoning regulations due to improvements made by the owner or because the desired use was permitted before current zoning laws made it illegal.

ALSO READ

The development comes after the Prime Minister (PM) of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), Sardar Tanveer Ilyas, interrupted PM Shehbaz Sharif’s address during his visit to Mangla. PTI leader, Fawad Chaudhry, has alleged that the development is linked to the incident during PM’s address.

ALSO READ

It also is worth noting here that the CEO of Centaurus, Yasir Ilyas, is the brother of PM AJK, Sardar Tanveer Ilyas. Reportedly, a large number of security personnel have been deployed around the shopping center.

Earlier in October, the mall burst into flames, after which it remained shut for several weeks. During that time, PM AJK blamed the federal government for the incident.

Salman Ahmed

    • lens

    Is Deepika Padukone Going to Unveil the FIFA World Cup Trophy in Qatar?
    Read more in lens

    proproperty

    Youngest Property Tycoon to Build Country’s Most Expensive House in Islamabad
    Read more in proproperty
    close
    >