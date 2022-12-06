CDA Seals Centaurus Mall Again Due to Mysterious Reasons

The Capital Development Authority’s (CDA) Building Control Department (BCD) has sealed Islamabad’s famous shopping center, Centaurus Mall, after a raid last night.

According to reports, the mall has been sealed because of its nonconforming use. In urban planning, a nonconforming use allows a piece of property to be excluded from current zoning regulations due to improvements made by the owner or because the desired use was permitted before current zoning laws made it illegal.

اسلام آباد کے سب سے بڑے شاپنگ مال سینٹارس کو سیل کر دیا گیا،چاروں اطراف خاردار لگا دی گئیں، پولیس کی بھاری نفری تعینات ہے۔ #centaurus pic.twitter.com/Ohg0rmERDq — Khurram Iqbal (@khurram143) December 6, 2022

The development comes after the Prime Minister (PM) of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), Sardar Tanveer Ilyas, interrupted PM Shehbaz Sharif’s address during his visit to Mangla. PTI leader, Fawad Chaudhry, has alleged that the development is linked to the incident during PM’s address.

وزیر اعظم آزاد کشمیر کہ شہباز شریف کی تقریر کے دوران اپنی نشست پر کھڑے ہوئے اور کشمیر پر پاکستان کے کمزور مؤقف ہر احتجاج ریکارڈ کروایا، اس تقریب کے بعد پہلے منگلہ میں ان کی گاڑی کو روکا گیا آج اسلام آباد میں ان کے کاروبار Centaurs Mall کو سیل کر دیا گیا ہے، — Ch Fawad Hussain (@fawadchaudhry) December 6, 2022

It also is worth noting here that the CEO of Centaurus, Yasir Ilyas, is the brother of PM AJK, Sardar Tanveer Ilyas. Reportedly, a large number of security personnel have been deployed around the shopping center.

Earlier in October, the mall burst into flames, after which it remained shut for several weeks. During that time, PM AJK blamed the federal government for the incident.