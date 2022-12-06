Haris Rauf to No Longer Play in Remainder of England Test Series

Pakistan’s right-arm pacer, Haris Rauf, has been ruled out of the remainder of the series against England at home due to an injury sustained in the first Test at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.

In an update, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) stated that the right-arm pacer will not be part of the squad and will travel to Lahore to begin his rehabilitation at the National High-Performance Centre.

According to the cricket board, the 29-year-old pacer suffered a grade-II strain in his right quad while fielding on the first day of the series opener, forcing him to miss the rest of the game.

Although MRI scans revealed no serious concerns about his injury, the cricket board’s medical board has now advised him to complete his rehabilitation at the National High-Performance Centre.

The Rawalpindi-born pacer had a forgettable Test debut, conceding 78 runs in 13 overs, and was the most expensive fast bowler in England’s record-breaking 506 runs on the opening day of the first match.

The injury is a major setback for Pakistan in the series, as Shaheen Shah, was already ruled out of the England and New Zealand series last month due to a knee injury sustained in the T20 World Cup final.