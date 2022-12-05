Pakistan’s Batting Coach Leaves Midway During Rawalpindi Test

Pakistan’s batting coach, Mohammad Yousuf, has left the national team dressing room during the ongoing first Test between Pakistan and England in Rawalpindi. Yousuf has traveled to Multan, the venue of the second Test match, to provide his assistance to the pitch curators.

There has been a lot of criticism by the cricket fraternity on the nature of the pitch in the Rawalpindi Test, with batting-friendly conditions on offer. Pakistan Cricket Board’s (PCB) chairman, Ramiz Raja, also criticized the pitch and termed it ’embarrassing’.

Yousuf has been tasked to guide the pitch curators in Multan to make a lively pitch with assistance for both the batters and the bowlers. Yousuf left Pakistan’s camp early on the advice of the head coach, Saqlain Mushtaq, and captain, Babar Azam.

The second Test match of the three-match series is scheduled to be played between 9-13 December at Multan Cricket Stadium.

The ongoing first Test match is hanging in the balance with Pakistan requiring 228 more runs with 7 wickets in hand on the last day of the match. The Men in Green will be looking to chase down the target and gain a 1-0 lead in the series.