KP to Train 84,000 Youngsters Under Rs. 5 Billion Digital Skills Program

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government has announced that it will spend Rs. 5 billion under Digital Skills Program in order to equip thousands of youngsters with digital skills.
According to the details, the provincial government will train approximately 84,000 youth over a two-year period in a bid to increase the number of skilled graduates, which are required by local and international industries.
Furthermore, KP will evolve into a center of digitally skilled workers after the project is implemented in true essence. The Digital Skills Program for youth involves several steps, which include the formation of a partnership with the Information and Communications Technology (ICT) sector, equipping youth with industry-required digital skills, global certification, a nano-degree program (online degree), and integrating the youth in the ICT industry.
Separately, the United Nations Development Program (UNDP) Pakistan and the Japanese government signed an agreement to initiate a $3.9 million project to stabilize the economy, improve local governance, and create income prospects for residents of Kurram and Orakzai districts in KP.
The two-year initiative, in collaboration with Japan, will empower over 200,000 people in the above-mentioned area, mainly the youth and women.