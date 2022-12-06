Pakistan Announces 34-Woman Squad for National Football Camp

The Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) has announced a squad of 34 women to take part in the national camp, which commences on 8 December in Lahore.

ALSO READ Qatar Set to Dismantle 2022 FIFA World Cup Stadium

Here are the 34 players who received the call-up:

Nisha Ashraf (GK) Rumesa Khan (GK) Hadiqa Zafar (GK) Fatima Naz (GK) Mafia Parveen (GK) Malika e Noor (Def) Eeshal Fayyaz (Def) Eschal Sheikh (Def) Mishal Bhatti (Def) Nazalia Siddiqui (Def) Sahar Zaman (Def) Sahiba Sherdil (Def) Sara Khan (Def) Sophiya Qureshi (Def) Maria Khan (MF) Alina Isphani (MF) Alina Akra (MF) Aliza Sabir (MF) Amina Hanif (MF) Ammal Khan (MF) Anushey Usman (MF) Marvi Baig (MF) Rameen Fareed (MF) Ruqqya Fareed (MF) Sanober Sattar (MF) Suha Hirani (MF) Zehmina Malik (MF) Nadia Khan (Fwd) Aliya Sadiq (Fwd) Anmol Hira (Fwd) Kainat Abdul Ghani (Fwd) Nadia Shams (Fwd) Naqiyah Ali (Fwd) Zoya Zeeshan (Fwd)

The first international engagement of the Pakistan women’s team in 2023 will begin in January with a 4-nation tournament scheduled in Dammam, Saudi Arabia. The event will last from January 11 to 19.

ALSO READ After Qatar, Saudi Arabia Gets Hosting Rights for Mega Football Event

The women’s team recently made a return to international football after a gap of more than 8 years as they participated in the 2022 SAFF Women’s Championship.