Pakistan Announces 34-Woman Squad for National Football Camp

The Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) has announced a squad of 34 women to take part in the national camp, which commences on 8 December in Lahore.
Here are the 34 players who received the call-up:
|Nisha Ashraf (GK)
|Rumesa Khan (GK)
|Hadiqa Zafar (GK)
|Fatima Naz (GK)
|Mafia Parveen (GK)
|Malika e Noor (Def)
|Eeshal Fayyaz (Def)
|Eschal Sheikh (Def)
|Mishal Bhatti (Def)
|Nazalia Siddiqui (Def)
|Sahar Zaman (Def)
|Sahiba Sherdil (Def)
|Sara Khan (Def)
|Sophiya Qureshi (Def)
|Maria Khan (MF)
|Alina Isphani (MF)
|Alina Akra (MF)
|Aliza Sabir (MF)
|Amina Hanif (MF)
|Ammal Khan (MF)
|Anushey Usman (MF)
|Marvi Baig (MF)
|Rameen Fareed (MF)
|Ruqqya Fareed (MF)
|Sanober Sattar (MF)
|Suha Hirani (MF)
|Zehmina Malik (MF)
|Nadia Khan (Fwd)
|Aliya Sadiq (Fwd)
|Anmol Hira (Fwd)
|Kainat Abdul Ghani (Fwd)
|Nadia Shams (Fwd)
|Naqiyah Ali (Fwd)
|Zoya Zeeshan (Fwd)
The first international engagement of the Pakistan women’s team in 2023 will begin in January with a 4-nation tournament scheduled in Dammam, Saudi Arabia. The event will last from January 11 to 19.
The women’s team recently made a return to international football after a gap of more than 8 years as they participated in the 2022 SAFF Women’s Championship.