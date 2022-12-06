QAU Asks Court to Declare Controversial Bhara Kahu Bypass Project Unlawful

Quaid-i-Azam University’s (QAU) administration has filed a case against the Bhara Kahu bypass project in the Islamabad High Court (IHC). The QAU management has challenged the decision of the federal cabinet regarding the project.

According to the petition, QAU has asked IHC to declare the meetings of CDA and the federal cabinet regarding the project held on 17 June 2022 and 30 November 2022 illegal and unlawful.

The petition claimed that a cabinet subcommittee misquoted QAU’s VC and Registrar. The subcommittee said that VC and Registrar have no objection to the project.

It added that CDA also pressurized QAU with threats of increasing the fee of lease renewal, recovery of annual ground rent, and lease cancellation. The CDA performed some construction work in the jurisdiction of QAU despite a stay order from IHC.

QAU was initially situated in Zone III, making it a part of the Margalla Hills National Park. However, CDA moved QAU into Zone I. QAU also offered another proposal regarding the project but CDA did not consider it.

Note here that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif laid the foundation stone of the Bhara Kahu bypass on 30 September 2022. He ordered the National Logistics Cell (NLC) to finish the project in three months.

The Bhara Kahu bypass project will consist of a 5-km long road, including a 1-km long flyover. The road will begin from the QAU stop and end at the Jugi bus stop. From the Jugi bus stop to the end of Bhara Kahu bazaar, there will be a flyover.