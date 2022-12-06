FPSC Announces CSS 2022 Written Result

The Federal Public Service Commission (FPSC) has announced the result of CSS 2022 written examination results.

According to the details, around 393 candidates have passed the competitive examinations, which is slightly higher than the previous year’s result of 365.

Reportedly, the FPSC will officially publish the list of successful candidates on its website shortly.

Following the result, FPSC will call the successful candidates for the next phase of recruitment, which includes medical tests, psychological tests, and viva voce.

Earlier, the FPSC announced the Special CSS Examination, which will be held on 4 May 2023 and will be regarded as the candidates’ fourth (additional) attempt.

The commission made this decision in order to fill vacant positions that have been unfilled for a long time due to an extremely low passing ratio of candidates in the main CSS exam.

According to the details, FPSC will start accepting online applications for the MCQs Based Preliminary Test (MPT) for the special exam from 10 to 26 December 2022. The MPT will be held on 31 January 2023, and the official result will be announced on 15 February.