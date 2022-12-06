Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 Gets Fashionable Update For Just €10

Some may find the Maison Margiela version of the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 a little too expensive. There are only a few hundred units and only in a select number of countries. But now Samsung has partnered up with Spanish fashion brand El Ganso in order to make lanyards for its Z Flip 4.

These can be grabbed for as low as €10 each and will not come in limited numbers. Sadly, these will only be available in Spain and Portugal, but getting one to Pakistan should not be hard since they cost only €10.

7 lanyards were created through Samsung’s collaboration. They can be clipped onto cases with a D-ring like many Samsung first-party cases. The lanyards are inspired by Galaxy phones and include colors like Bora Purple as well as the French ribbon found on many of El Ganso’s clothes and shoes.

Since these cost only €10, do not expect to see any fancy materials on the fabric, only polyester. These items can be found on El Ganso’s website and in select locations throughout Spain and Portugal. The site also has a tool that lets you see if there are any nearby stores.

Pakistani Samsung Galaxy Z Flip owners will likely have to wait until these lanyards appear on retailers that ship to Pakistan.

Samsung has also hinted that they are planning to make several new products through these collaborations.

Valentin Hernandez, Samsung’s Marketing Director for Mobility Area teased that “This will be the first announcement of an alliance that will include significant new milestones.”