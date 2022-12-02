Lahore Traffic Police Will Now Use Parking Boots to Stop Illegally Parked Cars

Lahore High Court (LHC) directed the City Traffic Police (CTP) to use new technology to fix traffic problems in the provincial capital. To address the illegal parking issue, CTP has started to use parking boots against people who park their cars wrongly.

A parking boot or clamp is a device that locks a car’s tires, disabling it from being driven. This device will enable authorities in Lahore to discourage illegal parking and effectively take action against rule breakers.

Yesterday, Lahore City Traffic Officer (CTO), Assad Malhi, started a campaign against wrong parking by seizing cars on Jail road. Malhi told the media that wrong parking is the main cause of traffic jams.

“Vehicles will only be unclipped after paying the ticket, and awareness flyers will be posted on the windscreens of vehicles,” Malhi said. Officials say that they will particularly seize vehicles in the busiest areas of the city.

Digital Challan

On Wednesday, Lahore traffic police launched the digital challans system in 10 new sectors. The system will enable the department to efficiently enforce traffic rules and take action against the offenders.

Traffic sectors including Cantt Area, Mall 1, Mall 2, Lower Mall, Mughalpura, Garhi Shahu, Mcleod Road, Railway Station, Kotwali, and Misri Shah will now use digital challans.

Along with the digital challan system, wardens’ digital mobile app will also integrate Excise, CRO, AVLS, Route Permit, and Fitness Certificate apps for centralized monitoring.