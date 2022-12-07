Dar Promises to Resolve Issues Faced by Daraz

Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Ishaq Dar has extended support to address and resolve the issues of Daraz at the earliest time possible.

The minister held a meeting with a delegation of Daraz headed by Managing Director Ehsan Saya at the Finance Division today.

ALSO READ IT Ministry to Procure New Tablets for Cabinet Meetings

The delegation shared their business profile and their contribution to the economic development of Pakistan. They also apprised the minister about various operational issues being faced by them especially cross-border payments. The delegation requested for resolving their issues and sought the support of the government in this regard.

MD Daraz also apprised the minister that M/s Alibaba in collaboration with Daraz is extending humanitarian support of $0.5 million to the flood affectees in Pakistan.

ALSO READ Pakistan Braces for Severe Shortage of Medicines and Medical Equipment

The minister shared that the government is keen to see the IT sector increasing its contribution to the economic development of Pakistan and it has placed a high priority on IT-related business activities in Pakistan.

SAPM on Finance Tariq Bajwa and other senior officers from Finance Division participated in the meeting.