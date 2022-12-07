Faysal Funds crossed Rs. 100 billion AUMs mark

Faysal Funds recorded another milestone with its assets under management reaching the PKR 100 billion as of 30th Nov 2022, which represents over a thousand percent growth in just four (4) years.

The Fund said that this whooping growth has been driven by diversified product offering along with the digital products and services as innovation is at the heart of Faysal Funds strategy to make investment solutions accessible to every investor.

CEO – Faysal Funds, Khaldoon Bin Latif in an interview said, “I am pleased to see the way Faysal Funds continues to shape up and move forward. Serving our customers is in our DNA and this unprecedented growth is a key indicator of customers’ confidence and financial stability and reaffirms our commitment to offer great value to our customers”. He added, “It is the trust and patronage of our valued investors and shareholders that has enabled us to scale so rapidly despite challenging market situations. With a vision of serving the diversified needs of our customers to the fullest, we continue to progress and serve the society at large”.

Faysal Funds (Faysal Asset Management Limited), a subsidiary of Faysal Bank Limited (FBL), is an Investment Manager that delivers structured and customized professional investment solutions to its domestic and international clientele. Faysal Funds is licensed by SECP to carry out five (5) businesses i.e. asset management, investment advisory, pension funds management, private funds management and REIT management.