Here’s Why You Continue to Dream About Exams Even Years After Studies

By Asma Sajid | Published Dec 7, 2022 | 5:06 pm

According to anecdotal data, many individuals keep dreaming about tests long after they have graduated from high school and college.

Experts believe that such dreams can signify the subconscious need to excel or succeed at something.

ALSO READ
These are the Top Google Searches in Pakistan in 2022

Dr. Ruksheda Syeda, a psychotherapist in Mumbai, explained that if someone is in a comparable situation in real life where they desire to thrive and are under comparable stress, it may lead to these dreams.

These nightmares might also be a result of the adult dreamer’s excessive academic stress throughout their school years.

Dr. Kamna Chhibber, Head of the Department of Mental Health at Fortis Healthcare, explained that such dreams may occur if tests were a prominent aspect of one’s childhood or school life. This explains why nightmares frequently include experiences or thoughts that would cause anguish or concern.

ALSO READ

She advised against dwelling on such nightmares because they are from a past era and have no repercussions. Instead of ruminating on them, one should practice self-care and maintain a balanced diet.

Dr. Syeda reaffirmed these views by saying that a good day requires a good night’s sleep, and a good night’s sleep necessitates a good day, which may be ensured by keeping a healthy lifestyle.

lens

Man Who Stole Lady Gaga’s Dogs Now Faces Over Two Decades in Prison
Read more in lens

proproperty

CDA De-Seals Centaurus Mall Amid Protests
Read more in proproperty
close
>