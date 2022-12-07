These are the Top Google Searches in Pakistan in 2022

Google has released its annual Year in Search, recapping the top trends of 2022 in Pakistan.

The searches revealed that over the year, Pakistanis had a diverse range of interests that pivot on politics, famous personalities, government initiatives, current events, entertainment, technology, and food.

This year, cricket continued to be the major search trend, with the T20 World Cup, Asia Cup 2022, and PSL 7 filling the top three spots in the overall list of top searches.

Nationwide financial insecurity, floods, and inflation led people to search for government campaigns and financial aid schemes like the Ehsaas Program.

Meanwhile, celebrities like Queen Elizabeth, Aamir Liaquat, and Arshad Shareef also took their spots on the list. Here is the complete list of all the top trending searches;

Here are the top trending searches of 2022 in Pakistan:

1. T20 World Cup 2022

2. Asia Cup 2022

3. PSL 7

4. Melbourne weather

5. Climate change

6. Ehsaas program

7. Arshad Shareef

8. Aamir Liaquat

9. Queen Elizabeth

10. Naseem Shah