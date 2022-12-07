Islamabad to Get More High Rise Buildings in Posh Sectors

The Ministry of Housing and Works has planned to construct high-rise buildings in posh sectors such as F7 and F6 of Islamabad.

Secretary Housing and Works Iftikhar Shallwani told the media that the government can build high-rise buildings in posh sectors like F6, F7, and G6 of Islamabad, and in this way, the residency problem can be solved in Islamabad.

ALSO READ US has Always Supported Pakistan during Tough Times: Dar

The official further said that the housing ministry under the public-private partnership is arranging the First ever International Housing Expo 2022.

Islamabad Chamber of Commerce is managing all the affairs of the Housing Expo adding that he further said that the government needs private sector help in bringing innovative technology to housing sectors.

He also said that there will be a panel discussion on Green, vertical and resilient housing at the Expo. Apart from this, the founder of Akhuwat Amjad Saqib will also brief the audience on low-cost housing.

ALSO READ Finance Ministry Starts Process of Appointment of CCP Members

The housing secretary mentioned that Akhuwat has disbursed Rs. 12 billion to people who cannot build their houses.

Responding to a query, he said that the government will soon decide on the Naya Pakistan Housing & Development Authority (NAPHDA) as it might be placed under the Ministry of Housing and works.