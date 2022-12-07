Murree Road Traffic Congestion Raises Public’s Ire

Traffic on city roads, especially Murree Road in Islamabad and Rawalpindi, has become a problem for residents because traffic wardens haven’t been able to make sure traffic flows smoothly.

Drivers are growing weary of the traffic jams, which are found throughout the day on almost every road in the cities, including:

Murree Road

Liaquat Road

College Road

Raja Bazaar

Marir Hassan

Tench Bhatta

Mall Road

Various Link Roads

While talking to APP, a driver stated that encroachments are the main impediments to the smooth flow of traffic. He stated that the administration and authorities are aware of this but refuse to address it. The motorist also highlighted that careless parking and driving also cause traffic issues on the busy roads of Rawalpindi.

He demanded that the people in charge do something to fix the traffic problems. A traffic police spokesman stated that the police are doing everything they can to keep traffic moving on city roads.

Similar Issue in Bhara Kahu

Frequent traffic jams on Bhara Kahu have become irksome for travelers as well. People are blaming the administration for failing to ensure uninterrupted traffic.

The traffic jam starts from the Educators’ school ahead of the Korang Road entrance and ends just before Satra Meel. The long cues and arduous start-stop driving have left motorists in mental anguish.

A motorist told ProPakistani that the construction work, shop encroachments, and recklessly parked cars and public transport hinder traffic flow, causing congestion. He demanded that authorities address traffic issues.

The motorist added that the project is currently in its starting stages and will take at least another 2 to 3 months before it becomes operational.