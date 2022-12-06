News Guides Comparisons Specs & Price

Why Would You Buy Haval H6 HEV When You Can Get Changan Oshan X7? [Comparison]

By Waleed Shah | Published Dec 6, 2022 | 6:33 pm

Last month, Haval officially launched the all-new H6 HEV in Pakistan. Its launch was touted as a historic milestone for Pakistan’s car industry as it is the first locally assembled hybrid electric vehicle (HEV) in the country.

The H6 HEV has a major Achilles heel which is its gargantuan price tag. While it offers great fuel economy, great power, and numerous features, it has tough competition in its category and price bracket. One of its main competitors is Changan Oshan X7.

While not a hybrid, Oshan X7 has several particulars that make it an enticing product and a credible threat. This article will compare the two big brawlers to see which one makes more sense as a family hauler.

Exterior

H6 HEV

Although not too different from the normal Gen-3 H6 SUV, the HEV variant’s styling is slightly more extravagant.

The front fascia has a larger front grille and a different bumper design for a more aggressive look. The SUV still has a boxy silhouette and a broad stance that is complemented by modern dual projector headlamps, a new grille that blends in with the body, a sharper front bumper, and a long snout.

The side profile has body-colored side mirrors and door handles, and a single character line gives it a regal look. The blacked-out alloy rims lend a slight cosmetic flair over the 1.5T and 2.0T variants.

ALSO READ

While the front is bold and aggressive, the rear end looks boring. The small rear windshield with a duck-tail spoiler and generic taillight design makes the rear resemble every other crossover SUV on Pakistani roads. At night, however, the rear end looks much more attractive with the taillight lit up.

Overall, though, H6 HEV is still a handsome SUV.

Oshan X7

Oshan X7

Changan has taken giant leaps forward in terms of styling and design for its cars, which is also reflected in the Oshan X7. The front has a large mesh-patterned front grille, a pair of razor-sharp LED headlights and DRLs, an aggressive front bumper, and a sleek hood design.

Unlike its adversary, Oshan X7 has a round shape. The side profile is the same as most crossover SUVs, with a few character lines along the length, a high beltline, and a set of 19″ alloy wheels for a refined look.

Oshan X7 Rear

Like Tiggo 8 Pro, Oshan X7 has a simple rear end. It has a large lightbar that extends across the rear of the SUV, a silver strip, and a beefy rear bumper with dual exhaust cutouts for a handsome look. Overall, Oshan X7 has fairly radical styling.

Interior

HEV H6

Haval H6 HEV stands head and shoulders above its competitors in terms of interior design. It has a clean, yet futuristic cabin. The dash and the center console are laced with screens, dials, small buttons, and a flat panel. The seats and other surfaces are also wrapped in high-end materials.

With the modern three-spoke steering design and a smooth dash, the front compartment looks modern, yet easily useable. In terms of space, the H6 is big enough to easily accommodate 5 passengers and plenty of luggage.

Oshan X7

Oshan X7’s interior design is also minimalistic. The cabin features smooth lines and creases, up-market materials such as faux leather, piano black panels, and soft-touch materials, allowing for a posh feel.

ALSO READ

The SUV is a D-segment vehicle that can accommodate seven passengers comfortably (in the comfort variant only) which is an advantage over H6 HEV. Overall, it has a great interior modern, stylish, and practical at the same time, albeit not as futuristic as H6 HEV.

Weight and Dimensions

The dimensions of both vehicles are as follows:

Measurements H6 HEV Oshan X7
Length 4,653 mm 4,730 mm
Width 1,886 mm 1,870 mm
Overall Height 1,734 mm 1,720 mm
Wheelbase 2,738 mm 2,786 mm
Ground Clearance 212 mm 200 mm
Curb Weight 1,770 kg
Luggage Capacity 600 liters 1,407 liters w/third-row seats folded down

Performance

H6 HEV

H6 HEV also has a familiar turbocharged 1.5-liter 4-cylinder petrol engine that, combined with the output of an electric motor, makes a plentiful 240 horsepower (hp) and 530 Newton-meters (Nm) of torque. The hybrid powertrain sends power to the front wheels only via Haval’s 2-speed dedicated hybrid transmission (DHT).

It has McPherson struts up front and an independent double-wishbone suspension at the back. It features disc brakes on all four wheels with Anti-lock Antilock Braking System (ABS), Electronic Brakeforce Distribution (EBD), and Brake Assist (BA) technology.

Haval claims that, in the city, H6 HEV is capable of traveling 18 kilometers per liter, while the highway consumption is even better. H6 HEV’s top speed is limited to 180 km/h to preserve the electric motor and battery.

Oshan X7

Oshan X7 has a 1.5-liter turbocharged petrol engine that makes 185 hp and 300 Nm of torque. The power goes to the front wheels only, with a 7-speed DCT automatic transmission.

It has McPherson struts up front and a multi-link coil spring setup in the back. Oshan X7 is also fitted with disc brakes on all four wheels with ABS, Electronic EBD, and BA technology to allow for decent stopping power.

According to the SUV owners on various forums, the fuel economy of Oshan X7 is around 12.5 kilometers per liter, which, albeit less than H6 HEV’s fuel average, is impressive for a big and heavy SUV.

Features

This comparison is between top variants to find out the complete range of features. The following are the safety and convenience features of both SUVs:

Specs and Features Oshan X7 Haval H6 HEV
Safety
Central Power Door Locks Yes Yes
Immobilizer System and Burglar Alarm Yes Yes
Parking Sensors Front and Rear Front and Rear
Camera 360° 360°
Daytime Running Lights Yes Yes
ABS Brakes Yes Yes
Hill-Start Assist Yes Yes
Hill-Descent Control Yes Yes
Cruise Control Adaptive Adaptive
Traction and Stability Control Yes Yes
Vehicle Diagnostics Yes No
Tire Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS) Yes Yes
Collision Warning Yes Yes
Blind Spot Monitoring No Yes
Autonomous Emergency Braking Yes Yes
Lane Keep Assist No Yes
Parking Assist No Yes
Airbags 4 6
Convenience
Smart Infotainment System Yes Yes
12 Volt Socket Yes Yes
USB Connectivity Yes Yes
Apple Carplay/Andriod Auto Configuration Yes Yes
Wireless Charging No Yes
Automatic Climate Control Yes Yes
Rear AC Vents Yes Yes
Keyless Entry Yes Yes
Push Start Button Yes Yes
Parking Brake Electronic Electronic
Multiple Drive Modes Yes Yes
Sunroof Panoramic Panoramic
Steering Wheel Multimedia-Control Switches Yes  Yes
Adjustable Steering Wheel Yes  Yes
Electrically Adjustable Front Seats Yes  Yes
Heated and Ventilated Front Seats Yes  Heated Only
ISO Fix Child Seat Anchors Yes Yes

Prices

The prices of both vehicles are as follows:

Model Price (Rs.)
Haval H6 HEV
1.5T FWD HEV 9,749,000
Oshan X7
Comfort 7,049,000
FutureSense 7,549,000

Verdict

Some may say that there is no contest between Changan Oshan X7 and Haval H6 HEV for many reasons. However, for Pakistani buyers, value for money is an important factor.

ALSO READ

While H6 HEV gets more style and luxury points, Oshan X7 offers better utility, practicality, and a decent number of features.

There is no obvious winner in this contest as both SUVs have their respective strengths and weaknesses. Although, there is an undeniable fact that a larger number of people would rather buy an Oshan X7 and a small economy car for the same money as the Haval H6 HEV.


