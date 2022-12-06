Why Would You Buy Haval H6 HEV When You Can Get Changan Oshan X7? [Comparison]

Last month, Haval officially launched the all-new H6 HEV in Pakistan. Its launch was touted as a historic milestone for Pakistan’s car industry as it is the first locally assembled hybrid electric vehicle (HEV) in the country.

The H6 HEV has a major Achilles heel which is its gargantuan price tag. While it offers great fuel economy, great power, and numerous features, it has tough competition in its category and price bracket. One of its main competitors is Changan Oshan X7.

While not a hybrid, Oshan X7 has several particulars that make it an enticing product and a credible threat. This article will compare the two big brawlers to see which one makes more sense as a family hauler.

Exterior

H6 HEV

Although not too different from the normal Gen-3 H6 SUV, the HEV variant’s styling is slightly more extravagant.

The front fascia has a larger front grille and a different bumper design for a more aggressive look. The SUV still has a boxy silhouette and a broad stance that is complemented by modern dual projector headlamps, a new grille that blends in with the body, a sharper front bumper, and a long snout.

The side profile has body-colored side mirrors and door handles, and a single character line gives it a regal look. The blacked-out alloy rims lend a slight cosmetic flair over the 1.5T and 2.0T variants.

While the front is bold and aggressive, the rear end looks boring. The small rear windshield with a duck-tail spoiler and generic taillight design makes the rear resemble every other crossover SUV on Pakistani roads. At night, however, the rear end looks much more attractive with the taillight lit up.

Overall, though, H6 HEV is still a handsome SUV.

Oshan X7

Changan has taken giant leaps forward in terms of styling and design for its cars, which is also reflected in the Oshan X7. The front has a large mesh-patterned front grille, a pair of razor-sharp LED headlights and DRLs, an aggressive front bumper, and a sleek hood design.

Unlike its adversary, Oshan X7 has a round shape. The side profile is the same as most crossover SUVs, with a few character lines along the length, a high beltline, and a set of 19″ alloy wheels for a refined look.