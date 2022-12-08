Bilawal Bhutto Briefs FIFA President About Pakistan’s Football Potential

Foreign Minister, Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari, met with FIFA President, Gianni Infantino, during his visit to Qatar for a football match in the ongoing FIFA World Cup 2022, to discuss the country’s sport.

According to the details, Qatar’s Foreign Minister, Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani, had invited Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari, to attend the FIFA World Cup.

Speaking to the media, the Foreign Minister said that he has discussed Lyari’s football potential with FIFA President, who also felicitated Qatar for hosting FIFA World Cup 2022, during the meeting.

The Foreign Minister went on to say that in a meeting, he also mentioned the football fanbase in Lyari, which is also known as mini-Brazil, as the residents of the city are crazy about football.

Bilawal further added that even though Pakistan team has never qualified for a FIFA World Cup, many young people enroll in football academies in Lyari and train for hours every day.

The PPP Chairman stated that the enthusiasm of Lyari residents is so great that it feels like the World Cup is being played in Lyari rather than Qatar, as witnessed during the match between Brazil and Switzerland.

It is worth noting that a video recently went viral on social media showing fans erupting into wild cheers and dancing after Brazil sealed their place in the knockout stages with a 1-0 win over Switzerland.