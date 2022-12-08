Former Bowling Coach Accuses PCB of Ruining Fast Bowlers’ Careers

Former Pakistan pacer, Aaqib Javed, is not happy with the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) for selecting Haris Rauf for the first of three Test matches against England in Rawalpindi.

Speaking to the media regarding the ongoing Test series, Aaqib said that the management should prefer bowlers who play First-Class cricket and regularly pick wickets, such as a left-arm pacer, Mir Hamza.

ALSO READ List of Foreign Superstars in Silver Category for PSL 8 Draft

The former pacer went on to say that Haris Rauf has been playing white-ball cricket since his debut, but he has not received proper red-ball training and thus should not be playing Test cricket.

While answering a question regarding Shaheen Shah and Haris Rauf’s injury, Aaqib Javed said, “Once the cricket board gets a hold of a bowler, be it in T20Is, ODIs, or Tests – they don’t rest unless it is ruined.”

Aaqib Javed also suggested the PCB give Mir Hamza a chance as he can bowl for long periods and knows where and how to bowl in red-ball cricket due to his First-Class experience.

“You can’t have part-timers operate from one end, who can stop the scoring, right? If you get wickets, only then will you get respite. Otherwise, they (England) will score at a brisk pace,” Aaqib concluded.