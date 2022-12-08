Shoaib Akhtar Offers Unique Advice to Mark Wood to Become World’s Fastest Bowler

Former Pakistan pacer, Shoaib Akhtar, has stated that clocking 100 mph for England’s pacer, Mark Wook, is not impossible, but it will take hard work to become the world’s fastest bowler.

While advising the 32-year-old pacer, the Rawalpindi Express said that Mark Wood is capable of clocking 100 mph, and if he believes he cannot go above 155 kmh, he is completely wrong.

Shoaib Akhtar went on to say that if England’s pacer wants to become the world’s fastest bowler, he will have to work as hard at pulling trucks to develop muscles as he did before clocking 100 mph back in 2003.

“I made the pitches about 26 yards. I made a ball about four times heavier than normal. I trained by doing a lot of weights and riding the bicycle with weights on it. I would do about 1000 reps,” Shoaib added.

It is pertinent to mention here that Mark Wook missed the first Test due to injury and is expected to return to the playing eleven for the second Test, which begins tomorrow at Multan Cricket Stadium.

Mark Wood is regarded as a key pacer for England, but recurring injuries keep him out of the playing eleven. He recently worked hard to shorten his run-up and generate a significant amount of pace.