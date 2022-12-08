Dar, Khar Discuss Country’s Economic Situation

Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Ishaq Dar held a meeting with Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Hina Rabbani Khar at Finance Division today.

Both discussed the current economic situation of the country. The latest diplomatic developments were also discussed.

ALSO READ Pakistan is a Great Destination for Investment: Dutch Envoy

Various financial matters related to the foreign office were also discussed during the meeting. The finance minister extended full support and cooperation and directed the relevant authorities for taking the required steps in this regard.

SAPM on Finance. Tariq Bajwa, Secretary Finance, Secretary Foreign Affairs, and other senior officers from Finance Division and Foreign Affairs participated in the meeting.