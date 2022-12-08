Is the Viral Video of Mouse Chomping on a Cake During a Meeting From Pakistan?

A video has gone viral over social media, particularly Twitter, in which an important meeting is underway and a mouse is seen silently munching on a plain cake.

Meanwhile, several social media users and media outlets have shared the video stating that it is from a meeting of Chief Secretary Balochistan, which is completely false and misleading.

ALSO READ Pakistani Passport Remains One of The Worst Worldwide

Subsequently, a fact check performed by ProPakistani found that the video actually originates from a university meeting in Indian Illegally-Occupied Jammu & Kashmir (IIOJK).

Reportedly, the video initially came to light after an Indian news channel, NDTV, shared it on 5 December, which stated that the video is from a university in IIOJK. However, a few people, active in disseminating fake news, released the video under the name of Chief Secretary Balochistan, hurting the reputation of Pakistan’s state institutions, particularly Balochistan’s.

Moving toward the footage, the video begins with a normal view of the attendees listening to the address of the head during a meeting. Here is the viral of video of a mouse munching on a cake in a meeting:

Rat in the meeting… pic.twitter.com/I0cF6Lz8gZ — Dr Arif Khawaja MDS (@DrArifKhawaja) December 5, 2022

However, the cameraman notices something out of the ordinary when he zooms in, a mouse is seen eating the cake that was intended for the chairperson of the meeting.

Amusingly, the video drew amusing reactions from the social media community, who could not believe what they were witnessing. Unfortunately, others exploited the opportunity and falsely promoted it under Pakistan’s name.