Pakistani Passport Remains One of The Worst Worldwide

Pakistan was ranked 94th in passport strength, which is shared with Somalia. On the other hand, UAE has topped the list.

Arton Capital’s list states that a Pakistani passport is valid for travel to 44 countries without the need for a visa.

Below Pakistan are Syria (ranked 96) and Afghanistan (ranked 77).

It is important to mention that every country’s passports became more powerful this year. This was because they seek economic benefits by making travel easier.

Arton Capital’s Passport Index is different from the Henley Passport Index which places Japan at the top of its 2022 rankings. It updates its rankings as new visa waivers or changes are made. It also shows the current impact that Covid-19 travel bans, and the war in Ukraine, had on global mobility.

These are the 10 best passports around the globe:

Rank Country Visa Free Access (No. of Countries) 1 UNITED ARAB EMIRATES 180 2 GERMANY 173 3 SWEDEN 173 4 FINLAND 173 5 LUXEMBOURG 173 6 SPAIN 173 7 FRANCE 173 8 ITALY 173 9 NETHERLANDS 173 10 AUSTRIA 173

ALSO READ Here Are Pakistani’s Top Recipe Searches of 2022

These are the 10 worst passports in the world: