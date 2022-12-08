Pakistani Passport Remains One of The Worst Worldwide

By Asma Sajid | Published Dec 8, 2022 | 12:38 pm

Pakistan was ranked 94th in passport strength, which is shared with Somalia. On the other hand, UAE has topped the list.

Arton Capital’s list states that a Pakistani passport is valid for travel to 44 countries without the need for a visa.

ALSO READ

Below Pakistan are Syria (ranked 96) and Afghanistan (ranked 77).

It is important to mention that every country’s passports became more powerful this year. This was because they seek economic benefits by making travel easier.

Arton Capital’s Passport Index is different from the Henley Passport Index which places Japan at the top of its 2022 rankings. It updates its rankings as new visa waivers or changes are made. It also shows the current impact that Covid-19 travel bans, and the war in Ukraine, had on global mobility.

ALSO READ

These are the 10 best passports around the globe:

Rank Country  Visa Free Access (No. of Countries)
1 UNITED ARAB EMIRATES 180
2 GERMANY 173
3 SWEDEN 173
4 FINLAND 173
5 LUXEMBOURG 173
6 SPAIN 173
7 FRANCE 173
8 ITALY 173
9 NETHERLANDS 173
10 AUSTRIA 173
ALSO READ

These are the 10 worst passports in the world:

Rank Country Visa Free Access (No. of Countries)
190 LIBYA 50
191 PALESTINIAN TERRITORIES 50
192 NORTH KOREA 50
193 BANGLADESH 49
194 YEMEN 45
195 SOMALIA 44
196 PAKISTAN 44
197 IRAQ 40
198 SYRIA 39
199 AFGHANISTAN 38

 

lens

Magic Avatars: This is the New Editing App that Pakistani Celebrities Are Obsessing [Images]
Read more in lens

proproperty

Government Approves Funds for Taunsa-Layyah Bridge
Read more in proproperty
close
>