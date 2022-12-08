Islamabad Wildlife Management Board Reveals How the Leopard Died in Margalla Hills

A common male leopard found aged approximately between 10 and 15 years was found dead in a ravine in Sinyari Forest in Margalla Hills National Park (MHNP) last week.

The video of the poor creature spread like a wildfire on social media platforms recently, with netizens alleging that the leopard was deliberately killed by locals.

However, the Chairperson of Islamabad Wildlife Management Board (IWMB), Rina Satti, has rejected the allegations against locals after National Veterinary Laboratory issued the toxin report of the leopard.

Taking to Twitter, Rina penned that no pathogen was detected and no foul play was behind the unfortunate incident. The leopard probably died from natural causes such as cardiac arrest and a fall, which is why its skull was fractured.

LEOPARD UPDATE: Toxin report has just come out from National Vet lab. No pathogen detected. No foul play. Leopard found dead in MHNP died from natural causes. Most prob cardiac arrest & then fall (hence fracture in skull). @WildlifeBoard pic.twitter.com/7az1EwiJEn — Rina S Khan Satti (@rinasaeed) December 7, 2022

Earlier this year in January, the PTI-led former federal government inaugurated the country’s first ‘Common Asian Leopard Preservation Zone’ in Trail 6 in the Kalinjar area of the MHNP.

Trail 6 is no longer open to the public due to the presence of leopards. However, IWMB offers guided tours on the trail to enable wildlife enthusiasts to learn more about the leopard, which is also a source of revenue for the IWMB to efficiently look after the leopards.