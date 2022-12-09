2 Pakistanis Among Players With Most Ducks in ODI World Cup History [List]

The ODI World Cup has witnessed some sensational performances by top international cricketers over the years. While there have been some historic displays such as Chris Gayle and Martin Guptill’s double-centuries, there have been some horrid performances as well.

Some top players including the likes of AB de Villiers, Eoin Morgan, and Inzamam-ul-Haq have had some troubles with the bat in ODI World Cups, having been dismissed on zero multiple times.

Former Kiwi star, Nathan Astle, an otherwise fantastic player, holds the record for scoring the most ducks in World Cup history. He is followed by Pakistan’s middle-order batter, Ijaz Ahmed, who also registered five ducks in his World Cup career.

Legendary South African batter, AB de Villiers, was dismissed on a duck four times in 22 innings across three mega-events, while England’s World Cup-winning captain, Morgan, also got out on zero four times in 27 innings across four World Cups.

Former Pakistan captain, Inzamam-ul-Haq, was the hero of his side in the 1992 World Cup, but he too was dismissed on a duck four times throughout his magnificent World Cup career.

Inzamam-ul-Haq registered his first duck in his third World Cup innings in 1992. He was dismissed on a golden duck in Pakistan’s group-stage game against England. Inzamam’s last World Cup duck came against the Netherlands in the 2003 World Cup. Two out of Inzamam’s four World Cup ducks came in the 2003 World Cup.

Inzamam’s middle-order partner, Ijaz Ahmed, also registered his first World Cup duck in the same match as Inzamam. Ijaz was dismissed on a 15-ball duck in his 8th innings in World Cup in the 1992 World Cup match against England. Ijaz’s last World Cup duck came against Bangladesh in the 1999 World Cup as the Tigers registered a shock win against Pakistan. Ijaz scored two ducks in the 1999 edition of the tournament, his last World Cup for Pakistan.

Here’s the list of the most ducks in ODI World Cup history: