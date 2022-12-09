All Phones and Laptops Will Only Have USB Type-C Ports Soon Thanks to New Law

The European Union (EU) has issued directives for member states called ‘Common Charger’, making USB Type-C ports mandatory for devices sold in the EU.

According to the details, every phone, tablet, smartphone, camera, headset, portable speaker, and e-reader sold in the EU must have a USB Type C port. The decision will be implemented from 28 December 2024.

In addition, it will be necessary to include USB power delivery if the charging current exceeds 15W, as per the new directives.

Smartphone giant, Apple, will be highly affected by this decision. However, because this rule only applies to wired charging, Apple may simply opt to remove the charging port entirely from its iPhones and rely solely on wireless charging. It would not be against the regulations and has been widely speculated about.

Meanwhile, other device manufacturers will also have to ensure USB-PD compatibility if their products are charging more than 15W.

The same rules regarding the use of USB Type-C for laptops will be in effect from 28 April 2026. Next, the EU member states must adopt and publish all laws, regulations, and administrative provisions required to comply with this directive by 28 December 2023 so that the decision can come into effect the next year.