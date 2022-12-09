Research Proves China is Pakistan’s Closest Ally

Pakistan and China enjoy an all-weather friendship that dates back to the early 1950s and a recently published index is a testament to the strong bilateral ties between both countries.

Doublethink Lab, a Taiwan-based firm striving to safeguard democracy globally, has released the China Index 2022, which ranks the countries on the basis of strongest bilateral cooperation with China.

ALSO READ WhatsApp Officially Gets Snapchat’s Hottest Feature

According to China Index 2022, Pakistan tops the list. Cambodia and Singapore sit in second and third place respectively. Here are the top 10 countries with the strongest ties with China.

Country Rank Pakistan 1st Cambodia 2nd Singapore 3rd Thailand 4th Peru 5th South Africa 6th Philippines 7th Kyrgyzstan 8th Tajikistan 9th Malaysia 10th

ALSO READ FIA to Launch Criminal Investigation Against Pakistan Hockey Federation

The China Index 2022 includes 82 countries. The index assesses countries’ ties with China across nine domains. These are; Academia, Domestic Politics, Economy, Foreign Policy, Law Enforcement, Media, Military, Society, and Technology. Each domain further comprises 11 indicators.