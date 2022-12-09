Lahore Gets World-Class Center of Excellence for Technical Education

Chairman of the National Vocational and Technical Education Commission (NAVTTC), Shahid Khan, inaugurated the Center of Excellence (COE) at Government Technical Training Institute (GTTI), Mughalpura, Lahore.

Chairman NAVTTC handed over the key of COE to Akhtar Abbas Bharwana, Senior Director General, TEVTA Punjab in the presence of Sebastian Paust, Counsellor Head of Development Cooperation Embassy of the Federal Republic of Germany, Islamabad, Dr. Mansoor Zaib Khan, Deputy Head of Programme TVETSSP and other distinguished guests.

The participants expressed that technical education is only the key to the development of the country by engaging the youth of Pakistan. The COE has been established by NAVTTC with the cooperation of GIZ, the European Union, Norway, and Germany.

Pakistan is in need of more Centers of Excellence that provide state-of-the-art cutting-edge technology training to the youth, which is in high demand internationally and in industry.

NAVTTC has established COE for Training and Development at Mughalpura, Lahore with multiple labs in modern technologies through donors, for 14 different trades which include Information Technology, Electrician, Plumber, Machinist, Auto Mechanic, HVACR, Electronics applications, etc.

The government continues to give a high priority to skills training like AI, Robotics, Cyber Security, etc. The government has given NAVTTC the target to produce one million skilled youth workforce, and the availability of such big skilled labor will cause a massive improvement in the jobs market and industry.

The government is focusing on reforms in the TVET sector to bring technical and vocational training in line with the requirements of the marketplace, in order to prepare the workforce with accreditation from international bodies.

COE Mughalpura, Lahore, will be a center for the training of chief master trainers and master trainers, who would then train a large number of youth in modern employable technologies.

This will further pave the way towards allowing the Pakistani TVET system to sustainably improve the delivery of training and assessment, career counseling, and job placement.