Motorola to Unveil Flagship Moto X40 at Next Week’s Event

Motorola has announced that it will unveil a new product in China on 15 December. The teaser shared by Motorola on Weibo shows two smartphones, one with a punch-hole camera in the display and one without it, hinting at a possibility of an in-display camera version.

Motorola did not reveal the name of the product, but the Edge X30 was revealed around the same time last summer, so it is likely that the company will announce the Moto X40 on Wednesday.

Furthermore, the Lenovo-owned brand has not yet disclosed any details about the X40, but it is expected to house the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2. It was spotted on anTuTu using Qualcomm’s most recent flagship silicon.

Moreover, a Motorola smartphone with model code XT2301-5 and believed to be the X40 was listed on TENAA with photos and specifications, including a 6.67-inch curved FullHD+ display, 8 GB, 12 GB, and 18 GB RAM options as well as 128GB 256GB, and 512GB storage choices.

The XT2301-5 has a triple camera setup at the rear with 50MP, 50MP, and 12MP sensors, and a 4,950 mAh battery. There is also a variant with a 4,450mAh rated cell capacity.

Motorola is expected to announce details about its upcoming device on 15 December.