Pakistanis Used 9,000+ MW of Electricity Just for ACs in Summers This Year

Federal Energy Secretary, Rashid Mahmood Langrial, has revealed that around 8,000-9,000 MW of electricity has been consumed solely by air-conditioners (ACs), fans, refrigerators, and other cooling appliances, across the country in summer.

The Federal Secretary revealed these estimates in a meeting of the National Assembly’s (NA) Standing Committee on Energy (Power Division), which was presided over by MNA Riaz Mazari.

ALSO READ FIA to Launch Criminal Investigation Against Pakistan Hockey Federation

He also maintained that there is no example of any other country, which consumes over 9,000 MW for cooling its indoors and added that even the underprivileged are required to pay high costs of energy.

Meanwhile, the Federal Minister for Energy, Khurram Dastgir Khan, informed the meeting that the procurement of extra and costly fuel to address the shortage in June compelled the government to include it in the electricity bills for August.

As a result, the Power Division has improved its capacity to produce more energy so that the government does not have to purchase extra fuel.

ALSO READ Islamabad Wildlife Management Board Reveals How the Leopard Died in Margalla Hills

In addition, the Federal Secretary announced that an energy efficiency policy will be introduced nationwide and added that residences will be certified based on their electricity consumption.

In this regard, new residences will be mandated to acquire an energy efficiency certificate and an energy map, whereas an electricity meter will not be installed if they fail to get these certificates, he added.

Via Samaa News