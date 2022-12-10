Abdullah Shafique Takes a Stunner to Dismiss Joe Root [Video]

Abdullah Shafique took a stunner at short leg to dismiss Joe Root on Day 2 of Multan Test.

After Pakistan were bundled out for 202 in their first innings, England came out to bat again on Day 2. With the fall of early wickets, Joe Root was trying to steady the ship when the star spinner Abrar Ahmad sent him back to the pavilion as Abdullah Shafique took a screamer.

Joe Root’s attempt to see off Abrar’s delivery went wrong as the ball caught the outside edge of his bat. Fielding at short leg, Abdullah Shafique made no mistake, showing the best of his reflexes as he dived to get his left hand on the ball.

With this outstanding show at short leg, Joe Root had to walk back for 21 leaving England 3 down for 79.