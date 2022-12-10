Abrar Ahmed Continues Dream Debut With Yet Another Historic Record

Spin-wizard Abrar Ahmed recorded the best figures by a Pakistani spinner on debut as he has so far taken 10 wickets in Multan Test.

ALSO READ Abrar Ahmed Reveals Conversation With Sarfaraz Ahmed Before Dream Debut

With England 5 down in the second innings, Abrar has taken three more wickets to add to his magnificent 7-wicket haul from the first innings. With this, Abrar now holds the best figures by any Pakistani spinner on debut.

The 24-year-old has surpassed Abdul Rehman’s eight-wicket spell from 2007 to achieve the feat.

By the end of Day 2 of the spin-dominated Test, the debutant has 10 wickets to his name, leaving him only a wicket away from becoming the overall best Pakistani bowler on debut.

The record is currently held by Mohammad Zahid who took 11 wickets against New Zealand in 1996.

Abrar Ahmed will look to claim more wickets when the play resumes tomorrow to bag yet another record but it must be noted that the spin sensation could have achieved the milestone today if only Babar Azam had not dropped a simple catch to keep him from taking his 11th wicket of the match.