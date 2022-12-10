Social Media in Fits as Babar Azam and Marais Erasmus Recreate Viral Belly Meme [Video]

Babar Azam and Marais Erasmus paired up to replicate the funny belly-out meme on the field.

While the on-field situations get intense for players, fun is also a constant part of cricket. On Day 2 of the Multan Test, when the bowlers tried to trap the English batters, skipper Babar Azam was seen teaming up with umpire Marais Erasmus to recreate the viral meme from Day 1.

In a viral picture from Day 1, when Babar Azam was batting along with Abdullah Shafique, the camera angle was set in a way that it captured Babar Azam and Marais Erasmus’s bellies together, forming a funny look for the internet.

His new look seemed to amuse Babar Azam himself too as he went on to attempt the retake by aligning his belly with Marais Erasmus’ belly.