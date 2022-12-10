Xiaomi 13 Launch Pushed Up to December 11

Xiaomi’s 13 series of flagship phones and the latest OS update for Xiaomi and Redmi phones called MIUI 14 were scheduled to be released on December 1. However, after an abrupt postponement, the tech giant has finally issued a new release date, December 11. The event will start at 7 pm local time in China.

ALSO READ NASTP Giving Preference to IT Firms Working in Gaming and Animation: Air Marshal Ghumman

Xiaomi 13 will be a relatively small flagship smartphone powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor.

Official press images of the flagship phone were teased a few days ago, showing off the phone’s flat edges and screen alongside the blue leather color.

The image also shows that the Xiaomi 13 Pro will have a similar camera layout, but without a periscope lens. Although, the primary 50 MP camera will contain a 1″ sensor, which was introduced in the Xiaomi 12S Ultra.

Information on MIUI 14 is still sparse. However, the leaked screenshots revealed new features including anti-fraud detection, notification enhancements, and text recognition in the native Gallery app.

Xiaomi 13 series was initially delayed following the death of former General Secretary of the Chinese Communist Party, Jiang Zemin. While Xiaomi didn’t make an official announcement on its Chinese website or Weibo, the new launch date started appearing on the Chinese Mi Store.

ALSO READ Oppo to Unveil Find N2 and Galaxy Fold Competitor on Wednesday

Xiaomi ‘s highly anticipated 13 series phones will come with top of the line specifications and upgrades across the board. We’ll keep you posted as more details surface.