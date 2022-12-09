NASTP Giving Preference to IT Firms Working in Gaming and Animation: Air Marshal Ghumman

Air Marshal Abbas Ghumman, Deputy Chief of the Air Staff NASTP, called on Federal Minister for IT and Telecommunication Syed Amin Ul Haque on Friday.

Matters related to IT, and the establishment of the Center of Excellence for Gaming & Animation in National Aerospace Science and Technology Park (NASTP) Sierra, Karachi were discussed.

Air Marshal Ghumman apprised the minister that gaming and animation technologies are extensively employed in the aerospace sector for the development of flight simulators, tactical simulators, and training.

He said the NASTP Sierra is giving preference to the IT companies working in the gaming and animation domain to develop a flourishing ecosystem inside Sierra Park.

The minister appreciated efforts for setting up the Center of Excellence for Gaming & Animation in NASTP and ensured full support of the ministry for establishing the Center.