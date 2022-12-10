Xiaomi is Finally Bringing Official Water Resistance to Next Gen Phones

This Sunday, December 11, the Xiaomi 13 series will become official in China. The Pro model will be available in a fancy green color, with a new camera design and finally, an official IP rating, which was only available on its Ultra phones previously. This was confirmed through Xiaomi’s official Weibo account.

The camera is teased to take photos in all kinds of environments. It will also have a mode capable of space photography, something that was missing in the last generation of Xiaomi flagships.

The IEC – International Electrotechnical Commission needs to certify IP ratings for electronics before they are legally described as having official ingress protection (IP). The official IP53 rating for Xiaomi phones is only available on its affordable phones. This means that the phone is safe from water sprays and only mild dust.

Xiaomi’s current top-of-the-line flagship phone, the 12S Ultra, does have IP68 protection like its predecessor. IP68 means that the Xiaomi 13 Pro will be capable of withstanding even more severe conditions.

Xiaomi 13 Pro’s highlighting color is called Wilderness Green. It will be sold in a limited edition bundle with a smartwatch, which could be a new Watch S2 model, and the Buds 4 Pro. Both of the wearables will be available in the same fashionable paint job. There’s also a massive protective case with a lanyard for your wrist to complete the green theme.

Keep in mind that tomorrow’s launch date (Dec 11) is only meant for China. A global launch will likely follow in the next few months before the phone arrives in Pakistan.