A More Affordable Variant of Petrol May be Launched in Pakistan Soon

During last week’s meeting of the Planning Commission, the topic of discussion was the introduction of a special fuel for motorcycles that would be affordable for low-income and lower-middle-class motorcycle users.

The issue of introducing a special fuel for motorcycles has been under consideration by policymakers for several years. However, with the recent increase in petrol prices due to the depreciation of the rupee, the issue has become even more urgent and important.

Pakistan is often viewed as an elitist state, and this is reflected in the petrol supply chain, which is geared towards higher-income car owners even though motorcycles account for 40-50% of petrol consumption. While it is true that petrol markets worldwide tend to prioritize cars, as they are the major consumer category in most advanced countries, it is important to consider the needs of motorcycle users in Pakistan as well.

In developing countries like Pakistan, motorcycles are a major consumer category. While it is not suggested that the petrol market should ignore cars, it is important to consider the needs and budgets of motorcycle users as well.

If the market were unregulated, it is likely that the issue of providing affordable fuel for motorcycles would have already been addressed. However, if the oil industry is not responsive to the needs of half of the petrol market, politicians may need to intervene in order to address the situation in the current climate of intense political competition.

The issue of providing affordable fuel for motorcycles has both technical and economic aspects. Experts argue that motorcycles do not need high-octane fuel (more than RON 90) for their engines and that higher grades such as RON 92 and 95 are unnecessary. Producing these higher grades is more expensive, especially in Pakistan where older refineries are not equipped with catalytic reformers and must import and add manganese-based additives, which adds to the cost.

The need for a lower grade, cheaper petrol with a lower RON value specifically for motorcycles has been identified. This type of fuel may not be necessary for cars, but it is a product that can be produced by Pakistan’s low-tech refineries. The other argument for introducing this fuel is socio-economic; providing subsidies to low-income motorcycle users. It is unfair to tax both high-income car users and low-income motorcycle users at the same rate.

One solution to the problem of providing affordable fuel for motorcycles is to introduce a special low-octane petrol that would be taxed at a lower rate than normal higher-octane petrol. This approach is likely to be supported by the International Monetary Fund (IMF), which has emphasized the importance of targeted subsidies that benefit the needy rather than providing lower taxation for everyone.

In addition to introducing low-priced, low-octane petrol, there are also other direct solutions to the problem of providing affordable fuel for motorcycles.