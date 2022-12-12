From Peter Drury to Ian Smith: History in the Words of Commentators

Historic moments in sporting history are made much more iconic due to the passion of the commentators. While the players give their all on the field to entertain the fans, the commentators make those moments feel much more special.

Iconic commentary stints etch into the memory of the fans and it is impossible for a fan to remember a particular moment without recalling the historic lines. Sometimes it feels like it isn’t just commentary but poetry in motion which gives fans goosebumps.

Iconic voices of football commentators, Peter Drury and Martin Tyler, and cricket commentators, Tony Greig, Richie Benaud, Ian Bishop, Ian Smith, and Nasser Hussain have played their part in making sporting moments much more historic. Let’s have a look at some of the most iconic commentary lines in the history of football and cricket.

Let’s start off with the most recent one. Peter Drury’s masterclass as Morocco registered their name in history books as they defeated Portugal in the quarter-final of the ongoing 2022 FIFA World Cup would go down as one of the most iconic pieces of commentary.

It is a Moroccan marvel. The Atlas Lions now just one more prowling step from the World Cup final itself. The Arab World unites. The African continent believes, it’s standard-bearer continues to conjure with the barely believable. For the first time in the history of the World Cup, there will be an African nation in the semi-finals.

Take a bow Peter Drury, beautiful commentary on Morocco's win! pic.twitter.com/TVwWjmRSgo — Dhruv Solanki (@DHRUV_1696) December 10, 2022

Continuing with Peter Drury and his iconic commentary as Morocco defeated Spain in the Round of 16 earlier in the mega-event.

Moroccan Mayhem. Drink it in Casablanca. Relish it Rabat. This is your night. Sing it from atop the Atlas mountains. All aboard the Marrakech Express. A night Morocco will never forget.

Who can forget the iconic Arab commentary when Saudi Arabia registered history as they staged an epic comeback to defeat Lionel Messi-led Argentina in the group stages of the 2022 FIFA World Cup? You may not understand what the commentator is saying, but the passion in his voice is certain to give you goosebumps.

Let’s move on to cricket and moments that Pakistani cricket fans will never forget. Nasser Hussain and his commentary during the Champions Trophy 2017 final between Pakistan and India and the 2021 T20 World Cup group stage match between the two arch-rivals will always remain fresh in the memories of Pakistani cricket lovers.

In the air, gone! Not that important, he’s gone the next ball. Brilliant from Amir. Pakistan cricket at its best, one minute down, next minute up.

🗣️ “Pakistan cricket at its best! One minute down, next minute up!” @nassercricketpic.twitter.com/ZMG0VVdFLR — Change of Pace (@ChangeofPace414) June 18, 2022

What a beauty. He’s on absolute fire. They cannot play him. Both openers are gone and the Indian fans can just look on in disbelief.

West Indies’ remarkable victory in the 2016 T20 World Cup final against England brought out the best in both the all-rounder, Carlos Brathwaite, and the commentator, Ian Bishop. Everyone now remembers ‘Carlos Brathwaite, remember the name.’

The emotions were high as England and New Zealand played the most historic World Cup final in history in 2019. The epic encounter was made even more special by Kiwi commentator, Ian Smith.

“England have won the World Cup with the barest of margins.”

By the barest of margins 😮pic.twitter.com/KEd0foaXhc — ESPNcricinfo (@ESPNcricinfo) July 14, 2020

Ben Stokes’ innings in the 2019 Headingley Ashes Test was the stuff of dreams, one that was made even more special because of the passionate commentary.

135 runs

219 balls

11 fours

8 sixes#OnThisDay in 2019, Ben Stokes played a truly magical knock at Headingley! The best Test innings of all time?pic.twitter.com/8Caob9OXrE — Wisden India (@WisdenIndia) August 25, 2021

Shahid Afridi’s unreal two sixes off Ravi Ashwin in the 2015 Asia Cup is one of the most historic moments in cricketing history. Ramiz Raja’s commentary as Afridi clinched victory for Pakistan, is right up there as one of the most historic pieces of commentary in cricket.

Afridi makes room, goes in the air, has it connected? It’s gone, its six! Shahid Afridi, unbelievable shot. What a strike under pressure. He goes again, goes big, that’s up in the air and its six! Shahid Afridi you beauty. What a win, Pakistan have snatched it. Shahid Afridi has done it.

Shahid Afridi You Beauty 💥♥️🇵🇰

Hitting The Last Ball Six With Nine Down in Bangladesh To Win The Match is Not Everyone's cup of tea ☕️✨pic.twitter.com/SxkbbgsrlH — Ꮧ-Ᏸ Cricket 🏏 (@Cricket_56) December 7, 2022

Back to football now, Sergio Aguero entered into Manchester City’s history books as he secured the team’s first Premier League title in the final moments of the season back in 2012. Martin Tyler’s ‘Aguerooooooo’ is still revered as one of the most historic moments in Premier League history.

🗣 “AGUEROOOOO!” May 13 will always be ‘Sergio Aguero Day’. What a way this was for Manchester City to win the 2011/12 EPL title… 🤯 (🎥 via @ManCity)pic.twitter.com/duxC1Nsfga — CBS Sports Golazo ⚽️ (@CBSSportsGolazo) December 15, 2021

Chelsea striker, Didier Drogba registered his name in the club’s history book as he carried the side to their first-ever Champions League title in 2012. Drogba’s equalizer in normal time before scoring the winning penalty along with iconic commentary was a moment to witness for football fans.

We’ll finish this off where we started, with Peter Drury’s breathtaking commentary. Drury’s commentary rocked the footballing world in 2010 as South Africa scored the first goal in the World Cup on their home soil.

Tshabalala! Goal Bafana Bafana. Goal for South Africa. Goal for all Africa.

"TSHABALALA! GOAL Bafana Bafana! Goal for South Africa! Goal for all Africa!" 🇿🇦 On this day 12 years ago, Siphiwe Tshabalala scored THAT opening goal of the 2010 World Cup! 😍 pic.twitter.com/H85ysj3WzP — SPORTbible (@sportbible) June 11, 2022

Arguably one of the most iconic pieces of commentary came in Roma’s clash against Barcelona in the 2018 Champions League. Roma staged a historic comeback in the second leg as they beat Barcelona by 3-0 to qualify for the next round on the away goals rule. Manolas’ header in the dying embers of the game brought out something special in Peter Drury.

Roma have risen from their ruins. Manolas, the Greek God in Rome. The unthinkable unfolds before our eyes. This was not meant to happen, this could not happen, this is happening! Barcelona, extraordinarly 8 minutes from elimination and Di Francesco does not know where to go, Iniesta does not know where to look. It is a Greek from Mount Olympus, who has come to the seven hills of Rome and pulled off a miracle

“Roma have risen from their ruins! Manolas, the Greek God in Rome! The unthinkable unfolds be4 our eyes!This wasn't meant to happen. This couldn't happen. This IS happening. It’s a Greek from Mt. Olympus who has come to the seven hills of Rome & pulled off a miracle!” Peter Drury pic.twitter.com/p9u5UMEp7m — Mansa Musa 👑 (@_moses_chacha) May 31, 2022

Know more iconic commentary lines? Write them down in the comments below!