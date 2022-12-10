Punjab MNAs Get Billions from Federal Govt to ‘Win’ Voters’ Support

To counter Punjab government’s fund-awarding frenzy, the federal government has also started granting cash to its MNAs from the province, according to 24News.

The federal government has granted Rs. 37 billion in cash to MNAs from Punjab. The MNAs from Lahore alone have received Rs. 5.83 billion.

Rs. 500 million have been granted to MNAs Muhammad Riaz, Ali Pervaiz Malik, Sheikh Rohail, Ayaz Sadiq, and Shahid Khaqan Abbasi each. Rs. 450 million have been released to Waheed Alam Khan as well.

Similarly, Rs. 460 million have been allocated for Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s constituency as well. Shaista Malik and Muhammad Afzal have received Rs. 500 million each while Rana Mubashar Iqbal has been given Rs. 460 million.

Development funding has also been made available to MNAs of the PML-N and other affiliated parties from other districts. The federal government has made these funds available for housing and construction projects.