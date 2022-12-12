Stray Dog Gets Free Modern Medical Treatment in Islamabad

Islamabad’s new Stray Dog Population Control Center has successfully treated a stray dog for enteritis, bloody lacrimation, and opthalmonyiasis.

It had been admitted there several days ago after developing multiple health conditions.

It was learned that this particular case had been a difficult and complicated one but the efforts of the center’s medical team helped to put him on the path to recovery.

ALSO READ Welfare Experts Promise to Improve Animal Rights in Pakistan and Worldwide

Meanwhile, the dog is undergoing standard care and medication.

The Capital Development Authority (CDA) established Pakistan’s first stray dog population control center at Park Road in Tarlai on 24 September. It was inaugurated by Capt. (R) Usman, who is also the Chairman of the CDA.

The center operates using humane methods to manage local street dogs whom the residents see as a threat. Its operations include training injured dogs and vaccinating them instead of allowing them to be poisoned or shot dead. It also has a large space that allows the dogs to roam around freely in a natural environment.

ALSO READ Pakistan’s First Animal Lawyer Pushes for Modern Protection Laws

Note that the vaccination program is aimed at reducing the population of Islamabad’s stray dogs rather than illegally culling them.

The culling of dogs has long been banned in the federal capital and by the Government of Punjab. Islamabad has recently stepped up its animal welfare efforts, the most notable of which is the Stray Dog Population Control Center.