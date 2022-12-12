Xiaomi 13 Pro is Now The New Camera King

Xiaomi’s next generation of flagship phones has just become official in China. We are talking about none other than the highly anticipated Xiaomi 13 series, which includes the standard 13 and 13 Pro, at least for now.

The two phones bring official ingress protection (IP) rating for the first time, which was only limited to Xiaomi’s Ultra flagships and some affordable phones.

Design and Display

Xiaomi has ditched the curved screen from last year in favor of a fully flat panel. The bezels are as tiny as ever on this 6.36-inch 120Hz OLED panel, giving it a screen-to-body ratio of 93%, as per Xiaomi’s claims. This is a 1080p screen with HDR10+ support, Dolby Vision, and 1900 nits peak brightness.

Sadly, the screen does not get LTPO treatment despite being a flagship, meaning you won’t get lower refresh rates for battery saving.

The Pro sibling is keeping its curves intact on top of the larger 6.73-inch LTPO AMOLED panel with a 2K resolution. It can hit the same peak brightness levels at 1900 nits and is protected by Gorilla Glass Victus.

Internals and Software

The two phones share the same cutting-edge chipset, which is Qualcomm’s latest and greatest Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC. It is said to be significantly ahead of its predecessor, at least according to early benchmark scores. This is paired with up to 12 GB LPDDR5 RAM and UFS 4.0-based 512 GB storage. There is no memory card slot.

For software, the phones bring Android 13 out of the box with Xiaomi’s brand-new MIUI 14. The new OS brings loads of new features and performance improvements, which we will cover in a separate article.

Cameras

Xiaomi 13 and 13 Pro have drastically different camera setups. While the vanilla model has a 50MP (1/1.49″) image sensor behind the main camera, the Pro model opts for the massive 1-inch type Sony IMX989 that graced Xiaomi’s 12S Ultra. This is also a 50MP shooter, but it comes with another duo of 50MP cameras for telephoto zoom (3.5x optical) and ultrawide shots.

The standard Xiaomi 13 only has a 10MP telephoto camera and a 12MP ultrawide unit. Both phones can capture up to 8K videos with OIS and share the same 32MP wide-angle selfie camera.

Battery and Pricing

There is a 4,500 mAh cell on Xiaomi 13 with 67W wired charging, but the Pro has a larger 4,820 mAh battery with 120W wired charging. Both have 50W wireless charging, which is faster than most other flagship phones’ wired charging. There is also 10W reverse wireless charging support for your other gadgets and accessories.

Xiaomi 13 and 13 Pro have a starting price of $575 and $750 respectively. The global price tags will likely be a bit higher.

Specifications