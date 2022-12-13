Masjid Al-Haram’s Oldest Worshipper Dies at the Age of 134

Sheikh Awad Moawad Al-Subhi Al-Harbi, the oldest worshipper at Masjid al-Haram, has sadly passed away at the age of 134, making him one of the longest-lived people in Makkah.

The official Twitter handle of a news publication of the two Holy Mosques, Haramain Sharifain, announced that Al-Harbi was dubbed “the Dove of the Sanctuary,” for his regular prayers at Masjid Al-Haram.

ALSO READ New Load-Shedding Schedule Announced for Sindh

It has been reported that Sheikh Awad Al Harbi has passed away. He is considered to be the longest lived person in Makkah Al Mukkaramah and was also nicknamed “Dove of the Haram” due to his excellent record of attendance at the Holy Mosque. انا لله وانا اليه راجعون pic.twitter.com/x6mADoyiSG — Haramain Sharifain (@hsharifain) December 10, 2022

According to Haramain Sharifain, he was one of the longest-living people in Makkah before his death at the age of 134.

Meanwhile, the Arab media has reported that Muawad al-Harbi, from Makkah, had the honor of praying at Masjid al-Haram for more than a century, and had the longest life expectancy in entire Saudi Arabia.

ALSO READ Over 100 Housing Societies in Islamabad are Illegal

Al-Harbi became widely known after a video of him with similar details went viral on social media. Since then, Al Harbi has gained recognition among foreign visitors, who easily spot him in the Grand Mosque during non-season periods of the year.