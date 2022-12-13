New Load-Shedding Schedule Announced for Sindh

Sui Southern Gas Company Limited (SSGCL) has announced a new schedule for Sindh under which the province will experience severe gas load-shedding similar to Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP).

According to the details, the province will receive gas thrice a day, from 6 AM to 9 AM, 12 PM to 2 PM, and 6 PM to 9 PM. Therefore, gas will only be supplied for eight hours a day, resulting in a 16-hour gas outage during this winter season.

Taking to Twitter, SSGC remarked that the company is ensuring gas supply to its consumers during meal times in compliance with Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif’s directions.

As per the Prime Minister's directives, SSGC is ensuring gas supply to its customers during meal hours as per the given schedule. pic.twitter.com/02qrmsWt4T — SSGC Official (@SSGC_Official) December 11, 2022

Earlier, Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) also announced a 16-hour gas load-shedding schedule for Punjab and KP. Both provinces, like Sindh, will only receive gas during the above-mentioned ‘meal’ hours.

Apart from the planned load-shedding, households across the country are also facing severely low pressure or no supply of gas during peak hours.