New Load-Shedding Schedule Announced for Sindh

By Salman Ahmed | Published Dec 13, 2022 | 1:14 pm

Sui Southern Gas Company Limited (SSGCL) has announced a new schedule for Sindh under which the province will experience severe gas load-shedding similar to Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP).

According to the details, the province will receive gas thrice a day, from 6 AM to 9 AM, 12 PM to 2 PM, and 6 PM to 9 PM. Therefore, gas will only be supplied for eight hours a day, resulting in a 16-hour gas outage during this winter season.

Taking to Twitter, SSGC remarked that the company is ensuring gas supply to its consumers during meal times in compliance with Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif’s directions.

 

Earlier, Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) also announced a 16-hour gas load-shedding schedule for Punjab and KP. Both provinces, like Sindh, will only receive gas during the above-mentioned ‘meal’ hours.

Apart from the planned load-shedding, households across the country are also facing severely low pressure or no supply of gas during peak hours.

