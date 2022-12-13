[Real] Video of Tree Mysteriously Crying in Islamabad’s Margalla Hills Shocks Everyone

Hikers often describe strange experiences after coming from trails in Islamabad’s Margalla Hills. From accounts of paranormal activities to sightings of leopards, hikers have witnessed it all.

Renowned TV actor, Ahmed Ali Akbar, recently went for a shoot on trail 5 and came across an unexplained phenomenon. The Parizaad actor took to his Instagram account and shared a video in which a tree can be heard making a strange noise, which seems similar to a baby crying for something.

Let’s have a look at the video first.

The actor penned that “What you hear and see is not fake. Warning: disturbing audio.” He added, “While shooting at trail 5 Islamabad we experienced something bizarre. The tree must’ve been a foot and a half in diameter and it had a perfect hole the size of a coin. The sound you hear is coming from inside the hole.”

The video has shocked the netizens. While most argued that there might have been an animal stuck inside the tree, some sane voices explained that the tree was actually calling for help.

Commenting below Ahmed’s video, fellow actress, Anoushey Ashraf, wrote, “It’s asking for help! Literally crying for help. She needs water desperately. Severe dehydration. Nature has stories for those who listen. These are warning signs.”

The Sehra Main Safar actress also shared an article titled, “Trees Make Noises, and Some of Those Sounds Are Cries for Help.” The article explains that both happy, regularly growing trees and drought-stressed trees make unique sounds.

Trees facing drought-like conditions undergo stress and form small bubbles inside them, causing unique ultrasonic noise. This seems to be a more rational explanation as Islamabad has not received substantial rainfall for some time.

Have you ever experienced something like this? Tell us in the comments.