Pakistan Arrests RAW Agents Involved in Lahore Blast

Pakistan’s intelligence agencies have busted the RAW-backed intelligence network that carried out a bomb blast in Lahore’s Johar Town. The blast occurred last year in June 2021 near the residence of Hafiz Saeed in which 3 people were killed.

While addressing a press conference earlier today in Islamabad, Federal Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah Khan said that Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) Punjab has arrested the mastermind behind the attack and its facilitators.

ALSO READ Leaked WhatsApp Chat Exposes BJP’s Student Wing for Planning Genocide of Muslims

Intelligence agencies nabbed the main accused, Sami-ul-Haq, from Balochistan. During the investigation, he confessed to carrying out the bombing on RAW’s orders.

Sami revealed that RAW sent him $800,000 and wanted him to kill Hafiz Saeed. However, he wasn’t able to take the explosive-laden car to Hafiz Saeed’s residence due to tight security. Resultantly, he abandoned the car at a convenient location and set it off.

ALSO READ Numbers Prove Indians Watch More Pornographic Content Than Pakistanis

The Minister slammed India for funding terrorism in Pakistan while raising a hue and cry on every international forum that Pakistan is behind terrorist activities in India.

He vowed to expose India at the next meeting of the United Nations (UN), stating that Pakistan’s law enforcement authorities and civilians lost their lives due to terrorism.