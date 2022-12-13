Leaked WhatsApp Chat Exposes BJP’s Student Wing for Planning Genocide of Muslims

A hateful and disgusting conversation of Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) student wing, Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), has gone viral on the internet, in which Hindu extremist party’s young minds are grimly discussing the mass killing of Muslims in India.

According to reports, the chat is from the ABVP’s Delhi Technological University (DTU) WhatsApp group, ABVP DTU Freshers. The group can be seen plotting genocide and the mass conversion and sterilization of Muslims in ‘secular’ India.

ABVP Hindu organizations have prepared mangoes to kill Muslims WhatsApp chat pic.twitter.com/KA83NXc2hL — Farooque (@Farooqu04062081) December 8, 2022

One of the extremists in the WhatsApp group suggests planning an explosion or any other attack in a Muslim-dominated region in order to commit genocide. Another BJP’s young mind proposed purchasing or kidnapping Muslim women to forcefully convert them and reproduce “Hindu” generations.

Meanwhile, a group member remarked that all Muslims should either be killed or sterilized in order to pay back the Muslim community. It is unclear when did Muslim rulers committed genocide or mass sterilization against Hindus in the Indian subcontinent.

The same extremist, who suggested mass sterilization of Muslims, said that Hindu Mahasabha or other right-wing Hindutva outfits should launch a course on “how to marry Muslim females and convert them to Hinduism.”

Seeing this state of India, which claims to be a secular state, is distressing since it poses serious threats to the peace of the South Asian region. India, under BJP’s rule, is consistently taking away the rights of minorities, particularly Muslims. It is high time that global stakeholders turn their attention to this ticking time bomb, which not only endangers regional but also global peace.